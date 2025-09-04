Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raman Arora of Jalandhar Central was arrested by Punjab Police today in a fresh extortion case, just a day after he secured bail in an earlier corruption matter. The new FIR was filed on August 30 at the Rama Mandi police station, following a complaint from a private institution.

Raman Arora was arrested by Rama Mandi police soon after his release from Nabha jail on the bail he has secured, after which he was before a local court.

This development compounds Arora’s mounting legal troubles. On September 3, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him regular bail in a corruption case filed by the Vigilance Bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case, which led to Arora’s arrest on May 23, alleged that he, in collusion with Assistant Town Planner Sukhdev Vashisht and other municipal officials, identified commercial and residential building projects, issued violation notices, and demanded bribes to “settle” these matters.

In that graft probe, Arora was remanded to Vigilance Bureau custody for five days for questioning. The VB seized assets including ₹6 lakh in cash, 1.2 kg of gold, and numerous notices and building files during searches. His son was also been booked in connection with the same case, but was granted anticipatory bail.