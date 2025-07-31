Acquitted after a long wait of 17 years, Lt Col Purohit says he is ‘grateful to the country, grateful to the Army’

Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who has been finally acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has only gratitude and thankfulness for the nation and the Armed Forces.

“I am extremely grateful to the country and those who stood by us. I am grateful to the judiciary for understanding the case and delivering justice to all of us. During the fight, the Armed forces stood by me. I have no words to express my gratitude to all of them”, he said to media after the NIA court verdict was announced.

Advocate V Govinda Ramanan stated to the media that the NIA investigation into the actions of ATS found grave misocnduct. “Explosives were planted to falsely implicate the accused”, he added.

Lt Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya, Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sudhakar Dhardwivedi were cleared of all charges brought against them by the Maharashtra ATS in the 2008 Malegaon Blast case.