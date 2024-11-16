Actor Disha Patani’s father, an ex-police officer, duped of ₹25 lakh by promising him government job

Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Singh Patani, was allegedly defrauded of ₹25 lakh by people who promised him a high-ranking position in a government commission. The police shared this information with news agency PTI, adding that the group which defrauded Patani comprised of 5 individuals. An FIR has been filed in this regard.

The case has been registered against fraudsters Shivendra Pratap Singh, Diwakar Garg, Acharya Jayaprakash from Juna Akhara, Preeti Garg, and one unidentified person for cheating, criminal intimidation, and extortion.

Reportedly, Jagdish Singh Patani, who resides in Bareilly’s Civil Lines area, said that Shivendra Pratap Singh, whom he knew personally, introduced him to Diwakar Garg and Acharya Jayaprakash.

The fraudsters said that they have strong political connections and assured Jagdish Patani that they could help him secure a position as a chairman, vice-chairman, or a similar prestigious post in a government commission.