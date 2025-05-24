Actor Mukul Dev, best known for his roles in ‘Son of Sardaar’ and ‘R…Rajkumar’, dies at 54

Actor Mukul Dev, best known for his memorable roles in Hindi and Punjabi films, has passed away at the age of 54. The news was confirmed by actor Vindu Dara Singh in an emotional post on social media late Saturday.

The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, though reports suggest that Mukul had been unwell and was admitted to the ICU in recent days. He is survived by his brother, actor and model Rahul Dev.

“Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev!” Vindu Dara Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The time spent with you will always be cherished and Son of Sardaar 2 will be your swansong, where you’ll spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing.”

Speaking to India Today, Vindu added, “His health deteriorated in the last few days and he was in the hospital.”

Actress and close friend Deepshika Nagpal posted a heartfelt video montage on Instagram, remembering the actor. “I can’t believe you are gone, Muks. What do I even say? With a heavy heart I pray for your soul. You were such a beautiful soul, an amazing actor, and a wonderful friend. I will miss your voice notes. May God give strength to your family.”

Tributes from colleagues and friends flooded social media. Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee shared his grief, saying, “It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan… until we meet again. Om Shanti.”

Mukul Dev’s career spanned decades, leaving a lasting impression on audiences with his dynamic screen presence—especially in antagonist roles. He first appeared on television with the series Mumkin in 1996 and made his Bollywood debut the same year in Dastak, sharing the screen with Sushmita Sen. Over the years, he starred in a string of successful films including Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R… Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. His performance in Yamla Pagla Deewana earned him the prestigious 7th Amrish Puri Award.