Adani Airports raises $750 million from global banks to fund expansion drive, Navi Mumbai Airport to be operational soon

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has raised USD 750 million via External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) from a consortium of international banks. A statement issued by the company said that the transaction was led by First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank.

The funding will be used to refinance existing debt, invest in infrastructure upgrades, and capacity expansion across the six airports operated by the group, the company said. Notably, Adani Airports run airports at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Non-aeronautical businesses like Retail, F&B, Duty Free and services across the airport network will also be scaled up using the funding.

The company also said that the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be operational shortly, adding 20 million passengers in the first phase. The capacity will be expanded up to 90 million annually in a phased manner.

“The trust placed in us by leading global financial institutions underscores the long-term value and potential of India’s aviation infrastructure. AAHL is well on its path to deliver exceptional customer experiences, leveraging technology for seamless operations, and prioritising sustainability and community engagement across its airport network,” said Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL.

He further added, “As we continue our journey, AAHL remains committed to being the Gateway to Goodness, delivering customer-centric solutions and building world-class airport infrastructure that sets global benchmarks in service and sustainability”.