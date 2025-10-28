Adani Green Energy reports 39% surge in energy sales, strengthens leadership in India’s renewable sector

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company, has reported robust financial and operational performance for the first half of FY26, highlighting a 39% year-on-year surge in energy sales. The company’s total energy sales stood at 19,569 million units during the period, supported by significant capacity additions and enhanced operational efficiency.

AGEL’s revenue grew by 26% year-on-year to ₹6,088 crore, while its EBITDA rose by 25% to ₹5,651 crore, reflecting an industry-leading margin of 91.8%. The company’s cash profit also witnessed a strong 17% increase, reaching ₹3,094 crore in H1 FY26. This growth was driven by steady greenfield capacity expansion, the deployment of advanced renewable energy technologies, and efficient project execution in high-resource regions such as Khavda in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

During the first half of FY26, AGEL added 2.4 GW of new renewable capacity, which accounts for 74% of its total additions in FY25. Over the past year, the company has commissioned 5.5 GW of new capacity, including 4.2 GW of solar, 491 MW of wind, and 805 MW of hybrid projects. With this, AGEL’s operational renewable energy capacity has expanded by 49% year-on-year, reaching 16.7 GW, reinforcing its position as India’s largest renewable energy player.

The company’s operational excellence is underpinned by its focus on technology-led efficiency. AGEL’s Energy Network Operation Center enables real-time monitoring of renewable assets across the country, optimizing plant availability, enhancing safety, and minimizing maintenance costs. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, and predictive maintenance, AGEL continues to achieve industry-leading performance across its solar and wind portfolios. The company also surpassed its power purchase agreement (PPA) targets, generating 57% of its annual commitment within just the first six months of the fiscal year.

At the heart of AGEL’s expansion is the world’s largest renewable energy project at Khavda, Gujarat, where the company is developing a 30 GW complex spread across 538 square kilometres, five times the size of Paris. The Khavda project, currently operational at 7.1 GW, integrates advanced bifacial solar modules, 5.2 MW wind turbines, and waterless robotic cleaning systems, minimizing water usage while maximizing power generation. With a strong localized supply chain and rapid execution strategy, AGEL aims to fully operationalize the Khavda project by 2029, setting new global benchmarks in scale and speed for renewable energy infrastructure.

Commenting on the performance, Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy Ltd, said that the company’s progress reflects its strong foundation and clear strategic direction. “Having already added 2.4 GW in H1 FY26, we’re firmly on track to add 5 GW this year and reach our 50 GW target by 2030. Our Khavda project is shaping into a global symbol of India’s renewable energy leadership. We’re leveraging digital technologies to enhance efficiency, execution, and safety, ensuring sustainable growth aligned with India’s clean energy transition,” he stated.

Beyond its operational success, AGEL continues to lead in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. The company was ranked 1st in India and 7th globally in the renewable energy sector by Sustainalytics, reaffirming its commitment to responsible and sustainable growth. It also won the titles of “Energy Transition Company” and “Energy Company of the Year – Renewables” at the ET Energy Leadership Awards 2025. Furthermore, AGEL’s operations are certified as ‘water positive’, ‘single-use plastic free’, and ‘zero waste-to-landfill’, highlighting its dedication to sustainability and circular economy principles.

With an operating portfolio of over 16.7 GW spread across 12 Indian states, Adani Green Energy Ltd continues to be a key enabler of India’s decarbonization mission. The company is targeting 50 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2030, leveraging advanced technologies to reduce the levelized cost of energy and make clean power more affordable. Through projects like Khavda and its growing national footprint, AGEL is not only strengthening India’s energy security but also setting new standards in renewable energy innovation and sustainability.