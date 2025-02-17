Adani Group announces partnership with GEMS Education, will build schools of excellence for quality, affordable education

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has announced a partnership with GEMS Education, an international network of award winning K-12 schools. They will build Adani GEMS Schools of Excellence across India tp provide quality and affordable education.

Sharing the development on X, Mr Adani said that 30% of the seats in CBSE curriculum will be reserved for underprivileged children in these schools.

Proud to announce @AdaniFoundation’s partnership with @GEMSEducation, a global leader in K-12 education. Together, we will build world-class Adani GEMS Schools of Excellence across India, making quality education affordable and accessible to all. In these schools, 30% seats in… pic.twitter.com/bMo6PtG2lr — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 17, 2025

The first of these schools will open in Lucknow 2025-26. 20 more schools will further come up in the next 3 years.

The Adani Group has committed INR 2,000 Crore towards this endeavour to provide world class education across India. Leveraging Adani Group’s pan-India presence and infrastructure capability and GEMS’ educational expertise, the partnership aims to provide quality education to underprivileged and deserving students.