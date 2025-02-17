Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Adani Group announces partnership with GEMS Education, will build schools of excellence for quality, affordable education

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has announced a partnership with GEMS Education, an international network of award winning K-12 schools. They will build Adani GEMS Schools of Excellence across India tp provide quality and affordable education.

Sharing the development on X, Mr Adani said that 30% of the seats in CBSE curriculum will be reserved for underprivileged children in these schools.

The first of these schools will open in Lucknow 2025-26. 20 more schools will further come up in the next 3 years.

The Adani Group has committed INR 2,000 Crore towards this endeavour to provide world class education across India. Leveraging Adani Group’s pan-India presence and infrastructure capability and GEMS’ educational expertise, the partnership aims to provide quality education to underprivileged and deserving students.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com