The Adani Group has strongly denied media reports suggesting any collaboration with Chinese companies BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology.

In an official statement issued on August 4, 2025, the conglomerate said, “We categorically deny Bloomberg’s report on 4 Aug 2025 suggesting a tie-up between the Adani Group and Chinese companies BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology. This report is baseless, inaccurate and misleading.”

The statement further clarified, “The Adani Group is not exploring any form of collaboration with BYD for battery manufacturing in India. Similarly, we are not engaged in any discussions with Beijing Welion New Energy Technology for a partnership of any kind.”

The group emphasized that the report lacked factual basis and urged responsible reporting on matters of strategic industrial developments.