Adani Group rubbishes baseless allegations made by US Justice Dept and SEC

On Thursday (21st November), the spokesperson for the Adani Group rubbished allegations levelled against the Directors of ‘Adani Green’ by the US Department of Justice and the SEC.

“The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against the directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied,” it stated.

The Indian conglomerate further stated that all legal recourse is being sought.

“The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations,” it pointed out.

The spokesperson for the Adani Group concluded, “We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws.”

The development comes hours after the SEC announced that it was pressing charges against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and others in a $250 million bribery and fraud case.