Ambuja Cements and ACC, the cement and building materials companies of the Adani conglomerate have achieved a landmark sustainability milestone as the leading to Indian cement companies to have their net-zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

SBTi is the only framework in the world for corporate net-zero target setting in line with climate science. The Adani group, in a statement, has said that the SBTI validation proves the commitment of the companies to building a sustainable and responsible businesses.

This recognition places Ambuja Cements and ACC at the forefront of India’s industrial decarbonisation, committed to cutting emissions at the pace and scale required to meet the Paris agreement’s 1.5°C goal, the Adani Group stated.

Vinod Bahety, the CEO of Adani Group’s cement business said, “We take immense pride in Ambuja cements and SAC long-standing traditional of Pioneer sustainability initiatives as we feel a strong responsibility to act in the climate crisis with the validation of our targets by the SBI, we reinforce our dedication to creating a future where growth and environmental Stewart ship, go ahead in hand.”