Afghanistan rejects rotten potatoes sent from Pakistan, sends over 70 tons of consignments back

Afghanistan officials have stated that potato consignments from Pakistan have been found to contain rotten, spoiled produce. As per Tolo News, plant quarantine officials from the Khost Department of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock have stated that they have recently rejected 36 tons of rotten potatos sent from Pakistan and sent the consignment back.

The Khost Department of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock stated in a press release that their plant quarantine officials at the Ghulam Khan port prevented the import of 36 metric tons of rotten potatoes from Pakistan.



The statement adds that after identification, the… pic.twitter.com/6C2mtiUNDK — TOLOnews English (@TOLONewsEnglish) May 28, 2025

The officials have added that suppliers from Pakistan have been sending spoiled products repeatedly.

On 25 May, another large consignment of potatoes, around 35 tons was intercepted by Afghanistan officials. Officials intercepted the consignment and sent the rotten potatoes back to Pakistan through the eastern Torkham crossing.