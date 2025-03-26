Two weeks after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, the CBI has raided the residence of Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at Raipur and Bhilai. According to reports, his advisor Vinod Verma, and Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav were also raided by the CBI.

#BREAKING The CBI conducted raids at the residences of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, his advisor Vinod Verma, and Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav. Raids were also reported at the homes of IPS officers Arif Shaikh and Abhishek Pallav. The CBI team arrived at Baghel’s official… pic.twitter.com/OW0vGy0pZN — IANS (@ians_india) March 26, 2025

The CBI has not yet released a statement on the raids. It in unclear which case of corruption the raids pertain to. The CBI and ED are investigating several cases of corruption involving Congress leader Bhupesh Baghal – the Mahadev betting app scam, corruption cases related to recruitment in Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and others.

Bhupesh Baghel took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a statement on the raids.

अब CBI आई है.



आगामी 8 और 9 अप्रैल को अहमदाबाद (गुजरात) में होने वाली AICC की बैठक के लिए गठित “ड्राफ़्टिंग कमेटी” की मीटिंग के लिए आज पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल का दिल्ली जाने का कार्यक्रम है.



उससे पूर्व ही CBI रायपुर और भिलाई निवास पहुँच चुकी है.



(कार्यालय-भूपेश बघेल) — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) March 26, 2025

Bhupesh Baghel’s statement confirmed the CBI raids but did not clarify in which case of corruption the raids were ongoing.