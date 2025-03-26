Monday, June 30, 2025

After ED, CBI conducts raids at the residence of Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Two weeks after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, the CBI has raided the residence of Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at Raipur and Bhilai. According to reports, his advisor Vinod Verma, and Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav were also raided by the CBI.

The CBI has not yet released a statement on the raids. It in unclear which case of corruption the raids pertain to. The CBI and ED are investigating several cases of corruption involving Congress leader Bhupesh Baghal – the Mahadev betting app scam, corruption cases related to recruitment in Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and others.

Bhupesh Baghel took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a statement on the raids.

Bhupesh Baghel’s statement confirmed the CBI raids but did not clarify in which case of corruption the raids were ongoing.

