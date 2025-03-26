Agra, UP: Karni Sena pelts stones at the house of SP MP Ramji Suman, who had called Rana Sanga a ‘traitor’

In Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Karni Sena activists have gathered in large numbers near the house of MP Ramji Suman of the Samajwadi Party and are protesting against his remarks against Rana Sanga. As per reports, the Karni Sena activists have also brought a bulldozer to the site, and have pelted stones at the house and have indulged in vandalisation.

The situation is still tense and many policemen have been injured in trying to control the crowd.

VIDEO | Members of Karni Sena vandalise Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's residence in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.



VIDEO | Members of Karni Sena vandalise Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's residence in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2025

Ramji Suman’s son Ranjeet Suman said,”Ramji Lal Suman was being threatened and trolled on social media for a long time… We have also informed the police about it but no action was taken against them. Today, they vandalised our house with wooden sticks and swords in the presence of police. Our neighbouring houses have also suffered damage.”

Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Suman had called Rana Sanga, a revered Hindu king who fought against invaders, as a Gaddar (traitor).