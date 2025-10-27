Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav resorts to Muslim appeasement, vows to scrap Waqf Amendment Act

On Sunday (26th October), RJD supremo Tejashwi Yadav resorted to Muslim appeasement by vowing to scrap the newly enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act ahead of Bihar elections.

He made the contentious comments in the Muslim-dominated Kishanganj Assembly constituency. “If our government is formed, we will throw that (Waqf) Bill into the dustbin,” Yadav brazened out.

“This country belongs to everyone. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, all have sacrificed. The Constitution grants everyone equal rights,” he claimed.

Araria, Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "I want to tell you that if our government is formed, Tejashwi will throw the Waqf Board law bill into the dustbin…" pic.twitter.com/eRj3pIcpq1 — IANS (@ians_india) October 26, 2025

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on 2nd April and Rajya Sabha on 4th April this year. It received presidential assent on 5th April 2025 and became an Act. Earlier in September this year, the Supreme Court of India stayed certain provisions of the newly enacted legislation.

This is not the first time that Tejashwi Yadav has resorted to Muslim appeasement. He had falsely claimed in the past that Muslim voters had been excluded from the voter list through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. The RJD supremo had also hailed gangster-criminal Shahabuddin in one of his election rallies.