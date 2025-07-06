Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejwashi Yadav remembered dreaded gangster and former RJD MP Mohammed Shahabuddin during the Foundation Day event of his party. Hailing the gangster, who died of COVID-19 in 2021, Yadav raised slogans “Shahabuddin Ji Zindabad” in his speech during the event.

Yadav also went to meet Shahabuddin’s family and was welcomed by Shahabuddin’s son Osama. As the Bihar Assembly elections are approaching, it is not difficult to guess why Yadav suddenly came to remember Shahabuddin, whose name was once synonymous with terror in the Siwan district of Bihar. The move is intended to attract Muslim votes as the RJD is trying to use all its cards in the upcoming elections.

Shahabuddin, who enjoyed the protection of Lalu Yadav during the Jungle Raj, ran a parallel administration in the Siwan district. He gained entry into the world of politics under Lalu Yadav’s patronage as a member of the RJD’s youth wing. In 1990, he contested the Bihar Assembly elections and won. He repeated his electoral win in 1995 and won a Lok Sabha seat in 1996. His power and influence grew when the RJD came to power in Bihar in 1997. During the elections in his constituency of Siwan, opposition candidates did not even dare put up their posters.

At one point, he had such clout in the region that no authority or official could touch him despite so many criminal cases pending against him. He went on to become the most dreaded criminal in the state, as the police, whose hands were tied by the state government itself, watched as a mute spectator. Shahabuddin was so emboldened under Lalu Yadav’s administration that he did not hesitate to even attack the police personnel who challenged him. He was among the people, on whose shoulders Lalu Yadav established his ’empire of Junge ‘Jungle Raj’.

Shahabuddin’s reign of terror is marked by several incidents of kidnappings, extortion, and murders, some of which might not have even found a mention in the official records. Here are some of the incidents that stand out in Shahabuddin’s criminal history.

Killed two brothers by pouring acid on them

In one of the most horrifying acts committed by Shahabuddin, he killed two brothers in 2004 in Pratappur by pouring acid on them. On 16th August 2004, Satish Raj and Girish Raj, sons of Siwan businessman Chandrakeshwar Prasad, were abducted and brutally killed after being drenched in acid and later getting shot dead. The 3rd brother named Rajiv Roshan who had also been abducted, somehow managed to escape. But he being the sole eye-witness of the case was shot dead on June 16, 2014, three days before he was to appear in the court. They were killed for defending their property that Shahabuddin wanted to capture. Shahabuddin was later granted a life sentence in the case and was jailed after Nitish Kumar came to power in Bihar.

Shot at a police officer during the election

In 1996, Shahabuddin shot at IPS SK Singhal, who was then the Superintendent of Police, during the Lok Sabha elections. Singh came to arrest Shahabuddin for creating a ruckus at a polling booth. However, Singh had to escape to save his life after Shahabuddin fired several shots at him. A case was filed against Shahabuddin regarding the incident. And, later, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Contested election from jail, killed workers of the opposite party

Shahabuddin was arrested months before the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, but he contested the elections from jail. However, imprisonment could not diminish his influence in his constituency. Over 500 booths were captured on the election day under his direction. He managed to win the election even after a re-poll.

His opponent in the election was then JD(U) candidate, Om Prakash Yadav, who gave him a tough competition. This did not go down well with Shahabuddin. Many JD(U) workers were killed after Shahabuddin won the election. The head of the village, where Yadav had secured more votes, was killed, and his house was set on fire.

In another case, Shahabuddin kidnapped and murdered a CPI(ML) leader, Chandrashekhar Prasad aka Chhote Lal Gupta, in 1999.

Slapped a DSP in full public view

In 2001, Shahabuddin slapped DSP Ashwini Kuma, who was present at one of the matriculation exam centres with a warrant against local RJD chief and a wanted criminal Manoj Kumar Pappu. Shahabuddin was present at the centre to provide “assistance” to one of his boys taking the exam. When DSP Kumar tried to nab Pappu, Shahbuddin slapped him in full public view. The media could not report the incident due to Shahabuddin’s fear.

Firing at the police team using Pakistan-made rifles

Following the slapping incident, a team of police led by then Siwan SP Bacchu Singh Meena, came to raid Shahabuddin’s residence in Pratappur. Teams of UP Police were also kept on standby. However, the police team was not prepared for what ensued. Shahabuddin’s men took the police team by surprise and launched an attack using AK-47 rifles. In a 10-hour-long gun battle, over 4000 rounds of bullets were fired, 3 policemen and 8 of Shahabuddin’s goons were killed. Several police vehicles were set ablaze.

When the police managed to enter his house, they were shocked to discover a huge cache of weapons, including Pakistan-made assault rifles, AK-47s, grenades, several 9 mm pistols, and ammunition. For this brave action, SP Bacchu Singh Meena, along with the local District Magistrate the next day. A matriculation exam, scheduled for the next day, was postponed for three days, and the entire district came to a halt.

Though, both Shahabuddin and the Jungle Raj are a thing of past now, but the Tejwashwi Yadav remembering the gangster before the assembly elections, is a reminder of the possibility that at least of one them could return.