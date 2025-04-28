AI God: Malaysian temple launches first AI version of Mazu, Chinese sea goddess, which can interact with worshippers

A Malaysian Taoist temple has launched what it claims is the world’s first Artificially Intelligent “AI Mazu statue” — a digital version of the revered Chinese sea goddess that can interact with worshippers and answer their doubts.

The Tianhou Temple is located in southern Malaysia’s Johor. At the Temple, worshippers will ask for blessings from the AI Goddess, request interpretations of their fortune sticks, and seek answers to their personal questions.

The Temple recently published footage showing believers communicating with the AI Mazu displayed on a screen.

The AI-powered digital goddess was developed by Malaysian technology firm Aimazin.