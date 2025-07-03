Ahead of assembly elections in Bihar, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has expressed its desire to join the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) comprising Congress, RJD and left parties. Akhtarul Iman, the Bihar president of the AIMIM, has written a letter to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, urging the inclusion of his party in the Mahagathbandhan.

In the letter dated 3rd July 2025, Iman said that his party wants to join the alliance so that ‘secular votes’ don’t get divided in the elections. He wrote, “You are well aware that AIMIM party has been playing an active role in the politics of Bihar since 2015. The party has been trying from the very first day that there should be no division of secular votes during elections. This truth cannot be denied that communal forces get an opportunity to come to power only because of the division of secular voters.”

He then added that their effort to join the opposition alliance ahead of Lok Sabha election was denied, and now want to join the same ahead of the 2025 polls. “If we all fight the upcoming assembly elections together, I am confident that we will be able to prevent the division of secular votes and as a result, the next government of Bihar will be formed by the Grand Alliance. I hope that you will take a positive decision on this proposal and inform us as soon as possible,” the AIMIM leader wrote in the letter.