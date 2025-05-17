Friday, August 22, 2025

Air Ambulance Helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh crash lands at Kedarnath, all passengers safe

A helicopter crash landed at Kedarnath on Saturday morning after it suffered technical malfunction while landing. The helicopter belongs to the air ambulance service of AIIMS Rishikesh, and it had gone from Rishiklesh to Kedarnath to pick up a patient. All passengers on board are safe.

As per reports, after reaching Kedarnath, and air ambulance lost balance, forcing the aircraft to attempt an emergency landing. However, the helicopter crash landed and its tail broke.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said that the air ambulance crash landed due to damage to the rear part of the helicopter. In the visuals of the incident, the tail of the helicopter can be seen broken but still attached to the aircraft body.

The helicopter was carrying the pilot, a doctor, and a medical staff. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said that all three are safe. The incident led to chaos in Kedarnath.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com