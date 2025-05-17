A helicopter crash landed at Kedarnath on Saturday morning after it suffered technical malfunction while landing. The helicopter belongs to the air ambulance service of AIIMS Rishikesh, and it had gone from Rishiklesh to Kedarnath to pick up a patient. All passengers on board are safe.

As per reports, after reaching Kedarnath, and air ambulance lost balance, forcing the aircraft to attempt an emergency landing. However, the helicopter crash landed and its tail broke.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said that the air ambulance crash landed due to damage to the rear part of the helicopter. In the visuals of the incident, the tail of the helicopter can be seen broken but still attached to the aircraft body.

The helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh's heli ambulance service crash-landed in Kedarnath due to damage to the rear part of the helicopter. All three passengers (one doctor, one Captain one medical staff) on board the helicopter are safe: Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey to… — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2025

The helicopter was carrying the pilot, a doctor, and a medical staff. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said that all three are safe. The incident led to chaos in Kedarnath.