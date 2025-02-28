Air Force Chief: India needs 35-40 fighter jets annually to replace aging fleet

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has come out and said that India needs to produce 35 to 40 fighter jets annually to replace aging aircrafts of the Indian Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said at the Chanakya Dialogues conclave on “Bharat 2047: Atmanirbhar In War”, that there is an urgency of ramping up domestic aircraft manufacturing to maintain operational readiness.

Notably, India has been relying on HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited), which hasn’t been able to deliver till now.That has forced Indian Air Force to look for better alternatives elsewhere.

Interestingly, Air Chief Marshal Singh said that the force would prioritise indigenous defence systems even if their performance was slightly lower than global alternatives.