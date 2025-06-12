Air India Crash: Tata Group to pay ₹1 crore to families of deceased and medical expenses to the injured, to rebuild damaged buildings, Boeing and GE teams arriving to help in probe

Tata Sons chairperson N. Chandrasekaran has said that the company will pay ₹1 crore to the families of the deceased in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Talking to CNBC TV18, he added that the company will also pay the medical expenses of all the persons in the crash.

Further, Tata owed Air India will also rebuild the infrastructure damaged by the crashed plane. The Boeing 787-8 plane crashed into a doctors’ hostel of the BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar near the airport minutes after taking off. The hostel buildings have been severely damaged in the incident. Chandrasekaran said that the damaged buildings will be rebuilt by the company.

#TataSons Chairman N Chandra tells me have spoken to Ceo of @Boeing a team is on its way to India. GE Aerospace is also sending a team to help with the investigation. Can’t comment on reports of a sole survivor, don’t have a confirmation. Tata sons will provide Rs 1 cr to the… https://t.co/zn0ixvf9cU — Shereen Bhan (@ShereenBhan) June 12, 2025

Notably, the amount announced by the Tata group is over and above the money victims will receive from insurance companies, both from the insurer of the airline, and any personal insurance policy they might have. Under the Montreal Convention, families of deceased passengers are entitled to around ₹1.4 crore each from the insurer of Air India.

Stressing on the significance of the incidence, Chandrasekaran said, “This is the worst day of my professional career”.

N. Chandrasekaran further added that a team of Boeing is coming from US to India to help in the investigation of the crash. Moreover, GE Aerospace is also sending a team to help with the investigation. He said that the teams are already in the way. “Their experts are flying as we speak”, he said about the Boeing team, adding that the GE team is coming after that.

This is the first crash of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane. The crashed aircraft was powered by two GEnx-1B engines.