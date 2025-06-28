Air India flight to Chennai returned to Mumbai due to burning smell inside cabin on Friday night

A Chennai-bound Air India flight returned to Mumbai after being alerted about a burning smell inside the cabin, the airline confirmed on Saturday. According to Air India, the incident occurred on Friday (June 27) night on flight AI639, which departed from Mumbai and was headed to Chennai.

“The crew of flight AI639 operating from Mumbai to Chennai on Friday, June 27, 2025, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin,” an Air India spokesperson said.

“The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated. Our ground colleagues in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption,” the spokesperson added.

.@airindia flight AI639 to Chennai lands back in Mumbai after flying for an hour.



The plane was airborne around 11.50 PM IST and after about 45 mins of flying Captain announced we will be diverting back to Mumbai due to a technical issue. We touched down safely around 12.47 AM. pic.twitter.com/0DT04vqoRG — Utsav Tiwari (@utsavtiwari08) June 27, 2025

A passenger of the flight posted on X that the flight took off at around 11:50 PM on Friday, and after around 45 minutes, the captain announced that they will be diverting back to Mumbai due to a technical issue. As per flightradar24, the flight landed back at 12:48 AM.