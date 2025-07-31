Air India flight to London halted just before takeoff due to technical glitch, alternate aircraft arranged

Air India’s Delhi-to-London flight AI2017 was unable to depart on Thursday, 31st July 2025, due to a suspected technical issue. The flight, which was scheduled to operate from Terminal 3 using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, was halted before takeoff after the cockpit crew detected signs of a potential problem.

Following standard procedure, the aircraft was safely taxied back to the parking bay. According to reports, an Air India spokesperson stated that the crew acted in accordance with protocol and grounded the aircraft as a precautionary measure for further technical inspection.

Air India has since initiated arrangements for an alternate aircraft to fly the passengers to London. However, details regarding the number of passengers on board were not immediately available.

Notably, a similar incident occurred just a week ago, when an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Mumbai was also grounded due to technical issues. Additionally, on 12th June 2025, a tragic crash involving a Boeing 787 aircraft in Ahmedabad claimed 275 lives.