Airtel partners with Perplexity, 360 million Airtel customers to receive free 12-month subscription for Perplexity Pro

Perplexity AI has partnered with Airtel in India to offer a free subscription of Perplexity Pro to its 360 million customer base in the country. As per reports, the free subscription will be for a 12-month period.

The Airtel partnership marks Perplexity’s first major collaboration with an Indian telecom operator, aiming to make powerful AI search and productivity tools more accessible to more people.

All Airtel users, whether using DTH, mobile or WiFi are eligible for the plan.

The Perplexity Pro subscription costs around Rs 17,000 in India. Airtel users can now activate it by using the Airtel Thanks App and accessing the rewards section.

Aravind Srinivas, Cofounder and CEO of Perplexity said, “This partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India—whether a student, working professional, or managing a household.”