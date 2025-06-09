Ajmer’s ‘Muslim gang’ kingpin denied bail; Court rejects Afraz’s plea: Hindu girls were trapped, obscene videos recorded in cafe

In a major development in Rajasthan’s Bijaynagar blackmail scandal, the POCSO court in Ajmer has rejected the bail plea of the prime accused, Afraz alias Jibraheel, the alleged ringleader of a so-called ‘Muslim gang’ accused of targeting young Hindu women. The court observed that the charges against Afraz were of a “highly serious” nature, involving not just blackmail through obscene videos, but also coercion for religious conversion.

During the hearing on Monday, June 9, 2025, the court remarked, “The accused attempted to incite communal hatred between Hindus and Muslims—this act is not only deeply sensitive but extremely grave.”

Afraz isn’t alone. Earlier, bail pleas of four other accused were also dismissed, including ex-councillor Hakeem Qureshi, café owner Shravan Jat, and two minors—all of whom were found complicit in the crime.

The scandal came to light in March 2025 when several young women filed complaints alleging blackmail and sexual exploitation. The victims revealed that they were secretly filmed in compromising situations and later lured to a café where they were allegedly raped. Following the complaints, the police arrested Afraz and his associates, who remain behind bars.