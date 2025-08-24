Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal urges Indian govt to intervene on behalf of truck driver Harjinder Singh, arrested in US after accident caused by his illegal U-turn killed 3 people

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal MP and former Union Minister, has appealed to India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene in the case of Harjinder Singh, the 28-year-old Indian-origin Sikh truck driver arrested in the US following a fatal crash. He has been arrested, and denied bail following the incident.

In a public statement on X (formerly Twitter), Harsimrat Kaur Badal urged the Indian government to engage with US authorities to protect Singh’s rights, including his religious right to wear a ‘dastar’ (turban), and ensure he is not treated as a murderer.

The incident occurred on August 12, 2025, on Florida’s Turnpike, where Harjinder Singh made an illegal U-turn, causing his 18-wheel trailer truck to block lanes and collide with a minivan, killing three people.

Singh, who entered the US illegally in 2018 and obtained a work permit in 2021, faces three counts of vehicular homicide and immigration violations, with a potential 45-year sentence.

He was denied bond and remains in custody. Importantly, US has paused issuing worker visas for foreign truck drivers after the incident.

Badal said that Singh committed a “grave mistake,” he is not a murderer and should receive fair treatment.

I appeal to external affairs minister @DrSJaishankar to take up Sikh truck driver Harjinder Singh’s case with the United State’s govt to ensure his rights, including that to wear a ‘dastar’, are protected & he is not persecuted as a murderer. Harjinder committed a grave mistake… pic.twitter.com/rxdREViBBe — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 24, 2025

She further highlighted broader implications for over 150,000 Punjabi truck drivers in the US, warning against discrimination, visa denials, or stricter language proficiency rules that could threaten their livelihoods.

Singh’s family and supporters, including a Change.org petition with over 2.2 million signatures, have urged mercy, framing the crash as an accident.