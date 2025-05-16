Al Qaeda affiliate JNIM attacks army camp in Burkina Faso, kills over 200 soldiers 

Al Qaeda affiliate Jama’a Nusrat ul Islam wa al-Muslimeen (JNIM), an Islamic terrorist group active in Western Africa has claimed that in their recent attack on an army base in Burkina Faso, they have killed over 200 soldiers. US-based intelligence group SITE has reported via a formal statement released by JNIM that the earlier claim a day before was of killing 60 soldiers. But on Thursday, May 15, they released another statement, claiming the murder of 200 soldiers in total.

As per reports, the army base in the northern town of Djibo came under attack on Sunday morning, with hundreds of JNIM terrorists entering the premises and slaughtering military personnel. A police station and market in the town, near the army camp, were also targeted.

Reuters has reported that satellite images seem to confirm the claims of attack, as burn marks and smoke can be seen all over the military base.

Local residents have reported that dozens of civilians have also been killed in the attack. The roads leading to Djibo have been blocked by JNIM and the military base is still under their occupation.