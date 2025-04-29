In Aligarh, a town located in western Uttar Pradesh and with sizable Muslim population, a 15-year-old Muslim student was confronted by protesters after he removed a Pakistan flag that had been pasted on the road during a bandh to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Class 9 student, returning home from school, was then asked to put it back and forced to urinate on the flag. A viral video shows the boy being asked to chant “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” while surrounded by protesters who carried out a demonstration to denounce Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, which led to the deaths of 27 people, besides leaving several others injured.

The incident reportedly took place in Rasoolganj neighbourhood of Aligarh.

A police officer confirmed the timeline, saying the assault occurred between 2 and 3 PM. SP (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak stated: “We’ve taken cognisance of the matter. The boy has been asked to provide a full statement, and action will follow based on his complaint.”

On April 22, 2025, a devastating terror attack occurred in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. Five militants, armed with M4 carbines and AK-47s, targeted tourists in the area, resulting in the deaths of 26 individuals and injuries to over 20 others. The attackers reportedly segregated victims based on religion, asking them to recite Islamic verses and identifying non-Muslims before opening fire. Among the deceased were 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese tourist. A local Muslim pony operator was also killed while attempting to intervene. ​