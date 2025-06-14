Saturday, June 14, 2025

All set for liftoff: Axiom-4 Mission with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to launch on June 19

After a brief delay, the much-anticipated Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is back on the launchpad — with a new liftoff date set for June 19, ISRO confirmed on Saturday.

This commercial spaceflight will carry Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, along with three international crewmates, on a historic journey from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Originally scheduled for June 11, the launch was pushed back due to technical snags — first, a liquid oxygen leak in SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, followed by a separate pressure anomaly in the Russian-built Zvezda service module onboard the ISS.

“Following a joint review with Axiom Space and SpaceX, the Falcon 9 issue has been resolved,” said ISRO in a statement. “Meanwhile, Axiom and NASA are collaborating closely to monitor and address the Zvezda module concerns.”

With fixes underway and confidence restored, the countdown to India’s next space milestone has officially resumed.

