The Allahabad High Court sentenced local advocate Ashok Pande to six months in jail in connection with a 2021 contempt of court case, where he appeared without a lawyer’s robe and unbuttoned shirt.

Moreover, Pande has been fined Rs 20,000 for his courtroom appearance and a fiery altercation with judges.

It all began on August 18, 2021, when Pande strode into court minus his lawyer’s robe, shirt half unbuttoned — and fully ready for confrontation. Pande allegedly lashed out when his unconventional attire was challenged, calling the judges “goondas” before being shown the door.

That incident sparked suo motu contempt proceedings, and on Thursday, Justices Vivek Chaudhary and BR Singh made it clear: enough was enough.

Despite being given multiple opportunities to respond to the charges, Pande stayed silent — a strategy that backfired spectacularly. The bench called for “exemplary punishment” given his record and his defiant conduct.

Alongside the six-month sentence, Pande was fined ₹2,000. If he fails to pay, he’ll face another month behind bars. He now has four weeks to surrender before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lucknow.

A show-cause notice has been slapped on Pande, asking why he shouldn’t be barred from practicing in the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench altogether. The deadline set for his response is May 1.