Alliance with BJP only for Tamil Nadu assembly elections, not to form coalition government: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami

Last week, BJP announced its decision to ally with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for the Tamil Nadu Vidhan Sabha election. However, now the AIADMK has made a shocking announcement regarding the alliance, saying that they will not form any coalition govt with the BJP.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, known as EPS, has said that the alliance is only for the assembly elections, and not to form any government. EPS reportedly said that Home Minister Amit Shah never spoke about forming coalition government. He said, “We have entered into an electoral alliance, not a governance pact.”

He made the comment while talking to reporters after walking out of the assembly. AIADMK staged the walkout in protest against the House not taking up the no-confidence motion it had moved against the ruling DMK government.

The AIADMK chief further said, “Union Minister Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the NDA at the national level, and I will lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu. It’s simple and unambiguous.”

The BJP-AIADMK alliance fell apart in September 2023 following a series of provocative remarks made by then state BJP president K. Annamalai. However, the alliance was revived on 11th April following the departure of Annamalai from the post of Tamil Nadu BJP chief. BJP replaced Annamalai with former minister Nainar Nagendran as the new state president to ensure the alliance with AIADMK.





