BJP forms alliance with AIADMK for 2026 Tamil Nadu Vidhan Sabha election

On Friday (11th April), the BJP announced its decision to ally with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for the Tamil Nadu Vidhan Sabha election, which are scheduled to be held next year.

The development was confirmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a press conference in Chennai. BJP leader K Annamalai and AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami were present during the event.

“AIADMK and BJP leaders have decided that AIADMK, BJP and all the alliance parties will contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together as NDA,” Amit Shah informed.