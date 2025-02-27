Amazon India hit with $39 million penalty for apparel trademark violation

In a big setback to the global behemoth Amazon, Delhi High Court has directed one of its units to pay $39 million to an Indian company, which is over Rs 337 cores in damages for violating trademark rights.

The lawsuit against Amazon was filed by Lifestyle Equities, the owner of the Beverly Hills Polo Club (BHPC) horse trademark. The lawsuit filed by them claimed that Amazon India was selling apparel with a similar logo at lower prices.

This is a major ruling related to Indian trademark law against a US company. The Delhi High Court, in its 85-page order, stated that the logo on the infringing product was almost identical to BHPC’s trademark and issued a ‘permanent injunction’ against Amazon.