Union Home Minister Amit Shah tore into TMC MP Saket Gokhale in the Rajya Sabha, reminding him how the CBI cases pending in West Bengal are due to the absence of CBI special courts in the state

His remarks came during a discussion on the Home Ministry’s functioning, which turned heated when TMC MP Saket Gokhale raised concerns about the CBI. Shah clarified that the CBI does not fall under his ministry’s jurisdiction and criticized Gokhale for straying from the debate’s focus.

To which, Gokhale took a dig at Shah saying the Home Minister was afraid of him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah then asserted that he secured his position in Rajya Sabha through electoral success, having won seven elections, not by anyone’s mercy—a sly dig at Gokhale who was nominated to the upper house by Mamata Banerjee after his strident criticism of the BJP.

Saket Gokhle is saying Amit Shah is scared of him.



Abe Mota Bhai 10-20 Saket Gokhle naste me kha jate hain…🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/1M7ZZ8hsRz — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) March 19, 2025

After Gokhale made a personal remark, Shah responded, emphasizing that he reached his position independently and had no reason to fear.

Gokhale had alleged that the CBI had 6,900 corruption cases, with 361 pending for over two decades, sparking an uproar in the House.

Shah explained that many of these cases stemmed from court-ordered investigations into West Bengal election violence, where BJP supporters were attacked. He accused the TMC of ignoring judicial directives and blamed the delays on the absence of CBI special courts in West Bengal.