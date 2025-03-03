Amrit Jal from the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh being distributed in Meerut

The historic Maha Kumbh, held in Prayagraj, came to a conclusion on Mahashivratri day. The holy Hindu festival of Maha Kumbh comes once in 144 years. Following the conclusion, Amrit Jal from the Triveni Sangam is being distributed by Uttar Pradesh administration among those who weren’t fortunate enough to visit the Maha Kumbh.

One such distribution of the Amrit Jal is taking place in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The holy water from the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh is being distributed near the temple at Meerut Police Lines.

Speaking to the media, SP Traffic Raghvendra Kumar said, “For our police personnel who could not participate in the Maha Kumbh Snan due to duty or whose family members were unable to attend, arrangements have been made here today.”