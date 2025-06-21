Andhra horror: 15-year-old girl becomes pregnant after being raped by 14 men for over 2 years

In Andhra Pradesh, a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after it was discovered she was pregnant-allegedly raped by 14 men over two years. The abuse began when she was in Class 8 and continued Class 10, all while she attended school. She was blackmailed, threatened, and silenced-living with t mother, who had no idea.

The police have arrested 17, including a minor.

The District SP revealed that the girl’s caste, age, and vulnerability made her easy prey. Shockingly, even her teacher raised an alarm when she stopped attending school.

But this isn’t an isolated horror.

Just months ago in UP’s Farrukhabad, a 13-year-old girl became pregnant after allegedly being rape school peon. She was assaulted in an empty house, gagged with cloth, and silenced with threats. The truth came out only when she was five month pregnant.