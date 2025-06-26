Andhra Pradesh: Anita plots with lover Fakhruddin, murders husband Suresh in Anantapur

Just days after the Raghuvanshi case, a similar incident unfolded in Andhra Pradesh, where a woman and her lover conspired to murder her husband. The two were arrested near Rachanapalli in Anantapur Rural Mandal on Wednesday for the crime.

The victim, Kummara Narasapuram Suresh Babu (43), was a resident of Sadashiva Colony in Akkampalli village. He was brutally murdered while returning home on his two-wheeler after closing his eatery on Kalyanadurgam Road. The murder mystery was solved within six hours by the Anantapur Rural Police on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Baba Fakhruddin (34), a fruit vendor from Goradindla village in Atmakur Mandal, currently residing in Sadashiva Colony, and Suresh Babu’s wife, Kummara Narasapuram Anita (37).

The duo hatched a plan to kill Suresh Babu while he was returning home from work. On Tuesday, Baba Fakhruddin had gone to Marthadu for business, but Anita called him and insisted the murder be carried out that night.

As planned, when Suresh Babu left for home on his bike, Fakhruddin intercepted him midway. He first hurled an empty bottle at Suresh Babu, causing him to fall off the bike. He then attacked him with a screwdriver and bludgeoned him to death with a rock before fleeing the scene,” said Anantapur Rural DSP Venkatesulu.