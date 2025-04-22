Andhra Pradesh IPS officer arrested in Mumbai actress harassment case

PSR Anjaneyulu, who was the intelligence chief in the previous YSRCP government, has been arrested for his harassment of an actor from Mumbai and his wrongful arrest. Notably, the IPS officer is already under suspension.

The 1992-batch IPS officer was arrested from Hyderabad by Andhra Pradesh Police and is being taken to Vijayawada.

The actress’ name has been withheld. She had accused the police officials of wrongfully arresting her and threatening her to withdraw a sexual assault case filed against a top executive of a Mumbai-based corporation.

She, along with her parents, was arrested last year in a complaint filed by YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar. The complaint was over a land-related cheating charge.

Following the change in government in Andhra Pradesh, when YSRCP was out of power, the actress lodged a police complaint saying that the officials conspired with YSRCP leader Vidyasagar to target her and her family. She also said that she was physically and mentally harassed.

Following her complaint, IPS officer Anjaneyulu, former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kranti Rana Tata, and then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vijayawada) Vishal Gunni were suspended.

Now, Anjayaneyulu has been arrested in the case.