Anna University rape case: Gnanasekaran gets life imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old girl

Gnanasekaran, a biryani vendor who was convicted in the rape case at the Anna University, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. He has also been fined Rs 90,000. The punishment was announced by a Mahila Court in Chennai.

Last week, the court found the lone accused Gnanasekaran guilty under 11 registered offences, including rape.

In December last year, the victim had filed a complaint in the Kottapuram All Women Police Station, stating that while she was with a male friend, Gnanasekaran threatened her, and then raped her.

Police investigation had found that Gnanasekaran had also recorded the act on his mobile phone.

Seeing the outrage on the case, and allegation of political influence, the Chennai High Court had constituted an all-women SIT in the case. The SIT had submitted its report in February this year.

Gnansekaran, a biryani-vendor from Kottapuram, is a history sheeter and was wanted by the police in several cases including robbery, abduction and the use of stolen funds for acquiring assets.