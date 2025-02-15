Another blow to AAP after Delhi Assembly loss: 3 Councilors defect and join BJP ahead of mayoral elections

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly Elections held earlier this month. Now, the party has suffered another setback as 3 of its councilors have joined BJP ahead of the elections for the mayor position in the national capital.

Notably, AAP had won the last mayoral election by 3 votes, and the next election for the mayor position is scheduled to be held in April this year.

The three councilors who switched sides are Anita Basoya (Andrews Ganj), Nikhil Chaprana (Hari Nagar) and Dharamvir (R K Puram).

During the election for the mayor, all the councilors, the seven Lok Sabha MPs (all of BJP), three Rajya Sabha MPs (all of AAP), and 14 nominated MLAs in Delhi are voters.