Another car attack in Germany: 1 killed after an SUV rams into a crowd, several injured

In yet another car attack in the European country of Germany, 1 person was killed and several people were injured after a car rammed into people at a carnival in Mannheim.

Germany has seen a series of such car attacks in recent years and this is the latest one in the series.

Following the attack, police official Stefan Wilhelm said, “We can now confirm that a car was driven into a pedestrian zone and that one person was killed.”

A major police operation is underway in Mannheim following the attack with the police force mobilised following the incident.

Thousands had gathered in German cities like Mannheim to celebrate the carnival season, but were attacked by the car driver. The SUV drove into the crowd at high speed, killing one and injuring several others.