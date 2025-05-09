Another civilian killed by Pakistan in artillery firing across the Line of Control

Ever since tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has been targeting civilian areas across the Line of Control killing 15 civilians so far. Now, on early morning Friday, May 9, another civilian has lost their life to the indiscriminate firing by Pakistan.

The 40-year-old was killed as Pakistan continuously fired across the LoC in Gulmarg, Uri, Nowgam, and Kupwara, Rajouri and Poonch sectors.

Notably, on Thursday night, Pakistan tried to attack several Indian cities using missiles, drones and fighter jets. However, India effectively repelled the attack through its Air Defence Systems and brought down dozens of Pakistani drones and missiles. India responded proportionately to Pakistan’s provocation and launched strikes of its own in response on selected targets in Pakistan.