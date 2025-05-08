Thursday, May 8, 2025
HomeNews Reports15 civilians killed, 57 injured as Pakistan continues artillery shelling on civilian areas across...
News Reports
Updated:

15 civilians killed, 57 injured as Pakistan continues artillery shelling on civilian areas across the LoC

Meanwhile, with Pakistan targeting civilian areas across the border, all government and private schools in the border districts of Rajasthan, including Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar and Jaisalmer, have declared a holiday until further notification.

OpIndia Staff
Many civilians after Pakistan targeted densely populated areas

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire across the Line of Control (LoC). Locals in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir are bearing the brunt of heavy artillery shelling by the Pakistan Army across the LoC since the night of May 7 in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

A local woman in Uri stated, “There was relentless shelling. We were sleeping and suddenly we heard the sound. We went outside and a bombshell fell on our house. Everyone at home was injured and admitted to Baramulla Hospital. The house of my brother also got burnt. There is no food left. We have lost our house. Both our houses are completely damaged. There should be peace.”

Another local reiterated that there was heavy shelling during the night. “We have faced too much losses due to heavy shelling. Two bombshells fell on our house. Two small kids were injured. There is no food. Everything is lost. There is no place to stay. The government should think about our kids,” the local said.

The Indian Army has proportionately responded to the unprovoked small-arms and artillery firing by the Pakistani Army across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 7 and May 8, as per the officials. The Pakistan Army had resorted to firing in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the night of May 7-8, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery guns from across the LoC in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor areas in J&K. The Indian Army responded proportionately,” the statement from the Indian Army stated.

Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan has repeatedly resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC, to which India has responded accordingly. The Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted the precise strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, May 7.

The strikes were aimed at avenging the Pahalgam attack victims and eliminating key Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders and camps involved in planning attacks on Indian soil.

Pakistan kills 15 innocent civilians in Poonch and Tangdhar

Earlier, 15 innocent civilians were killed and 43 were injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night, which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on Wednesday. Pakistan Army targeted civilian areas in the border areas.

The shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses. After Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations by targeting civilian areas in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.

Shelling by Pakistan damaged civilian infrastructure, shattered window panes and cracked walls.

Schools in the border areas of Rajasthan to remain closed till further notice

Meanwhile, with Pakistan targeting civilian areas across the border, all government and private schools in the border districts of Rajasthan, including Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar and Jaisalmer, have declared a holiday until further notification.

In Barmer, a border district on the India-Pakistan border, a holiday has been declared in government and private schools. From Thursday until further notice, the schools will be closed.

In Bikaner too, all government and private schools have been closed from today. District Collector Namrata Vrishni, using the powers conferred in Section 30 of Chapter 4 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, has declared a holiday till further orders for the students of all government and private schools up to class 12, including CBSE schools, Anganwadis and Madrasas for the safety of school children in view of the national security and emergency situation in the district.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a holiday has been declared in government and non-government schools and madrasas in Sri Ganganagar as well, another border district. A holiday has also been declared in government and non-government schools and madrasas in Jaisalmer.

Rajouri residents returning home after being forced to flee due to Pakistani shelling

Residents in border villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri are returning to their homes on Thursday morning after they were forced to flee their homes in panic, seeking safety in the wake of the intense shelling by Pakistan on Wednesday. According to the villagers who returned today, the shelling has caused significant damage to residential properties, with people fleeing the areas along with their whole families as well as livestock.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Brahmins single largest caste, 4000+ castes in India – Read about 1931 caste census conducted by the British which eventually led to ‘Mandal-Kamandal’ politics...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -
This caste census conducted in 1931 continued to influence Indian politics for decades to come. It was stated in this report that the total population of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the country is 52%. On this basis, politics like 'backwards should get 60 out of 100' started. This politics later on turned into Mandal-Kamandal politics.
News Reports

Operation Sindoor: Read complete details of the 9 terror camps of LeT, JeM and HuM in Pakistan and PoK destroyed by Indian forces

OpIndia Staff -
Operation Sindoor: Detail list of the 9 targets hit by India, which terror group operates them and what activities are held there

Indian envoy slams The Irish Times for echoing Pakistani propaganda, tells OpIndia the paper has been ‘extremely negative’ and regularly publishes anti-India editorials

Made in China, broken in war: How Chinese-supplied air defence system did not intercept a single missile fired under ‘Operation Sindoor’

When the Left echoes Rawalpindi: How The Wire’s Arfa Sherwani, Siddharth Varadrajan parroted Pakistani narrative soon after ‘Operation Sindoor’

Operation Sindoor targets JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur: Read how it was the first princely state to join Pakistan during partition, supported Muslim League

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Brahmins single largest caste, 4000+ castes in India – Read about 1931 caste census conducted by the British which eventually led to ‘Mandal-Kamandal’ politics...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Operation Sindoor: Read complete details of the 9 terror camps of LeT, JeM and HuM in Pakistan and PoK destroyed by Indian forces

OpIndia Staff -

Indian envoy slams The Irish Times for echoing Pakistani propaganda, tells OpIndia the paper has been ‘extremely negative’ and regularly publishes anti-India editorials

Shraddha Pandey -

15 innocent civilians killed, 43 injured in indiscriminate artillery firing by Pakistan Army in Poonch and Tangdhar in J&K, houses and other civilian infrastructure...

ANI -

Made in China, broken in war: How Chinese-supplied air defence system did not intercept a single missile fired under ‘Operation Sindoor’

Jinit Jain -

Who are Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofia Qureshi, the officers who led the press briefing on Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefs envoys of 13 UNSC member states on Operation Sindoor, says Pahalgam terror attack was escalation for India

ANI -

Days after alleging India was mocked about Balakot strike claims, Congress MP Imran Masood says ‘share number and names of terrorists killed so that...

OpIndia Staff -

When the Left echoes Rawalpindi: How The Wire’s Arfa Sherwani, Siddharth Varadrajan parroted Pakistani narrative soon after ‘Operation Sindoor’

Jinit Jain -

India justified in striking terrorist infrastructure: Former UK PM Rishi Sunak on Operation Sindoor

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com