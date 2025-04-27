Another Pakistan politician shows his frustration after India put a freeze on Indus Water Treaty, Minister Hanif Abbasi says 130 Nukes kept only for India

Ever since India has put a freeze on Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pakistani politicians are running around like lunatics making one idiotic statement after another, and issuing threats against India. After Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto said they will make Indians’ blood flow, now Minister Hanif Abbasi has threatened India with Nuclear weapons.

The Pakistan Minister of Railways said that Pakistan’s arsenal, including Ghori, Shaheen, and Ghaznavi missiles, along with 130 nuclear warheads, has been kept “only for India”.

Notably, threatening India with Nuclear missiles is the favourite time pass of Pakistanis.

Abbasi also threatened India with a full scale war if India suspends Indus Water Treaty. He said that Pakistan’s Nuclear weapons are hidden around Pakistan but all of them are aimed towards Pakistan.

Displaying false bravado, Abbasi said, “If they stop the water supply to us, then they should be ready for a war. The military equipment we have, the missiles we have, they’re not for display. Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country. I say it again, these ballistic missiles, all of them are targeted at you.”