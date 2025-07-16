‘Arunachal Pradesh has countless tribal dialects, but Hindi binds us together, Hindi is our power’, says CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu has expressed how the people in his state have embraced Hindi to communicate and integrate with the rest of the nation. CM Khandu in a post on X stated that Arunachal Pradesh has 20+ tribal communities and through the diverse cultural landscape of the sunrise state, countless dialects are spoken by the diverse tribes.

However, Hindi is commonly used by the tribes to communicate with each other. Hindi has become a bridge in Arunachal Pradesh to connect people, and that bridge is now being used by the people of the state to shine on a national level too.

“Hindi has become the bridge, uniting voices, villages, and generations,” CM Khandu added, “That bridge is now a ticket to the national stage. From Bollywood sets to reality show spotlights, Arunachali youth are stepping up, speaking, singing, and shining in Hindi with pride and confidence.”

Speaking at an event for Arunachal Idol, CM Khandu stated, “For us, Hindi isn’t just a language. It’s our power.”