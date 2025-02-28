Uttar Pradesh: School administrator wears skull cap, threatens to convert to Islam. Here is why

A Hindu man threatened to convert to Islam after the map of the school building where he works as an administrator, was not approved. The incident occurred in Syed Nagli in Amorha distist of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the man was identified as Ashok Paisal. He is the administrator of the Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Syed Nagli. Paisal had to pay ₹1.5 lakhs as a bribe, and yet the map of the building was not approved by the Gram Panchayat.

He took to social media and posted an image wearing a skull cap. Paisal threatened to convert from Hinduism to Islam, alleging corruption by the Nagar Panchayat.

Following an uproar over his pictures, Hindu organisations reached his house and pacified him. On the assurance that the building map would be approved, he finally removed the skull cap.

Paisal had reportedly paid the bribe to an Executive Officer named Salil Bhardwaj, who is posted at the Syed Nagli Nagar Panchayat, through his contractor. Following outrage over the matter, Bhardwaj returned the money.