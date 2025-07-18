Assam is currently facing contrasting climate disasters – while majority of the state has been flooded with relentless rains, some districts are facing drought due to lack of rains. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that drought-like situation will be officially declared in five districts in Western Assam, enabling release of relief funds.

He said that Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Baksa are witnessing drought-like situations. Addressing the press after the weekly Cabinet meeting, the CM said that the Cabinet has considered it to be a state specific disaster and accorded in principle approval for extending compensation benefits to the affected beneficiaries in selected districts as per the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

He said, “The cabinet has examined the situation, and the revenue and agricultural department will start providing necessary assistance to the farmer in view of the drought like situation.” He added that while tea industry is not affected till now, situation may change if there is no rainfall in the coming months.

On the other hand, eastern Assam districts have received excessive rainfall, causing widespread floods in the area. Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Charaideo and other districts in the region remain effected by floods. Several rivers in the area are overflowing, both due to excessive rains and water coming from nearby hills. Several villages remain submerged and there has been extensive damage to crops.