Assam Police arrest 9 for supporting Pakistan, Pahalgam terror attack on social media

In a firm stance against anti-national elements, the Assam Police have so far arrested nine individuals accused of promoting seditious sentiments and either directly or indirectly expressing support for the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma recently took to X to update about the intensifying crackdown of the Assam Police. He informed that the Assam Police has arrested two more individuals in connection with posting inflammatory remarks supporting Pakistan and the Pahalgam terror attack. Those arrested are identified as Mohammed Jarif Ali, 25, from Barpeta, and Anil Bania, District Secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Parishad, from Biswanath.

As part of its intensified crackdown on individuals promoting anti-national sentiments, the @assampolice has made two additional arrests:

•Barpeta: Md. Jarif Ali (25), also known as Sharif Sing,

•Biswanath: Anil Bania, District Secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Parishad https://t.co/hwLlu2XfJm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 25, 2025

Earlier, Jabir Hussain, Md AK Bahuaddin, Md Javed Mazumder, Md Mahahar Mia, Md Mujihirul Islam, Md Aminul Islam, and Md Sahil Ali were arrested from different districts across Assam for directly or indirectly promoting the cause of Pakistan in Social media.