Assam police file FIR against Pak national allegedly linked to Congress MP Gogoi’s wife

On Monday, February 17, the Assam Police registered a first information report (FIR) against Pakistani national Ali Tauqueer Sheikh and unknown others for alleged anti-India activities. Earlier on Sunday, the state Cabinet led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed police to lodge a case against him and probe whether his alleged association with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Clare Gogoi, a British national, had any implications on the nation’s security and sovereignty.

The FIR against Sheikh has been registered by the Assam Police’s criminal investigation department (CID), and has imposed various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Earlier, the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had termed the allegations and insinuations raised by CM Sarma against his wife as a “slanderous campaign”, and said that they would take appropriate action against it.