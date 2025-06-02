Assam Police to seek custody of Wazahat Khan Qadri from West Bengal: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

On Monday (June 2), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that Assam Police will be send a team to Kolkata to take custody of Wazahat Khan Qadri, against whom a case has been registered in Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said legal procedures will be followed to bring Khan to justice.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma



A case has been registered against Wazahat Khan.



Assam Police will go to West Bengal



And will request the Kolkata Police and the Government to hand over Wazahat Khan Qadri to Assam Police. pic.twitter.com/40FcSN4nln — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) June 2, 2025

The exact nature of the charges against Khan has not been officially disclosed yet, but sources in the Assam Home Department suggest that the case involves serious allegations potentially related to incitement and social unrest. The case was registered after Wazahat’s derogatory tweets against Hindu Gods and Goddesses, specifically Maa Kamakhya, had gone viral on the internet.

Notably, Wazahat Khan Qadri had earlier filed a complaint against Sharmishta Panoli, a 22-year-old law student, for her remarks criticizing Pakistan. The West Bengal had then swooped in the national capital and arrested her and brought her to Kolkata, where the court sent her to 14 days of judicial custody.