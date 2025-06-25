On 23rd June, the district administration in Dibrugarh partially demolished the 128-year-old Chaulkhowa Jama Masjid to make way for a four-lane road expansion project. It is part of the efforts being made by the administration to improve the area’s drainage system and tackle recurring monsoon-related urban flooding.

Authorities confirmed that the demolition was carried out following due land acquisition procedures. The affected parties were provided compensation as per standard guidelines. Notably, the whole mosque has not been demolished, but only a part of it, including its tomb. Excavators and cranes were deployed to complete the work.

The stretch between Bokul and Sessa Bridge is known for waterlogging during heavy rains. The road project aims to upgrade the drainage system infrastructure in this area. Notably, the local community did not resist the move. A district official said that the locals extended full cooperation as they recognised the necessity of expansion to address both chronic flooding and traffic congestion.